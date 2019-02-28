Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Thursday, February 28, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Ali Karimi, 26, burglary

A Blackpool man became involved in a plot to burgle a shop.

Twenty six-year-old Ali Karimi of Rydal Avenue Blackpool was told to wait for a phone call telling him when and where to park up his car.

He was told to drive to Whitegate Drive adjacent to the Premier Express store at midnight.

Two other men had forced the security door and smashed a window to gain access and they handed Karimi 365 packets of cigarettes valued at £2,920.

When police investigated the crime they found Karimi’s blood at the scene, prosecutor Tracey Yates told the court.

Karimi pleaded guilty to the offence via an interpreter.Magistrates asked the probation service to prepare pre sentence reports.

The court heard that when the defendant was first interviewed by police he denied being involved.

In a second interview, he was confronted with the forensic evidence linking him with the crime and admitted to officers he had become involved when a friend suggested it would be a quick way of paying off his rent which was in arrears.

Damien Blunden, 44, possession of knives in public

Magistrates have adjourned the case of a man accused of having two kitchen knives in his possession in public.

Damien Blunden, 44, of Highfield Road, South Shore is alleged to have had the knives with him when he walked along the street where he lives on December 2 last year.

Blunden was bailed until his next court appearance on March 7.

Declan Tarrant, 22, theft

A 22-year oldman who is alleged to have stolen two mobile phones from a man in Blackpool has been sent for sentence at Preston Crown Court.

Declan Tarrant, currently of no fixed address, is said to have taken the phones earlier this month.

Magistrates said Tarrant, 22, should be dealt with by the higher court where he will appear on March 13.He was remanded in custody in the meantime.

Grant Durnion, 26, burglary

A man has appeared at court charged with burgling the home of an elderly woman he knew. Grant Durnion , 26, of Grasmere Road, Blackpool, was staying with a relative living on

Westmorland Avenue when he was alleged to have broken into a neighbouring property and stole two tablet computers and a mobile phone on Tuesday (26th).The Bench agreed to defence lawyer Brett Chappell’s application for bail subject to conditions.

He must live at his address and keep a 7pm to 7 am curfew. Durnion’s case will be dealt with at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on March 27.