Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

John Knox, 32, benefit fraud

A leading figure in the anti-fracking movement has appeared at court charged with committing benefit fraud. John Knox, 32, is alleged to have dishonestly obtained £9,000 from the Department of Work and Pensions through overpayments in his Personal Independence Payments.

The overpayments are alleged to have been made to Knox of Maplewood, Liverpool, between September 2016 to May 2018.

During that time Knox lived at the anti fracking camp at Dugdale Place, Marton.

Knox elected for Crown Court trial and he will make first appearance at the higher court on March 27.

Blake Bolton, 31, grievous bodily harm

A Cleveleys man has been sent for trial at Crown Court charged with causing grievous bodily harm to another man at a Blackpool bar.

Blake Bolton, 31, of Warwick Avenue, did not enter a plea when he appeared before magistrates who said the case must be heard at the higher court.

He is alleged to have punched his victim who broke his leg when he fell to the ground.

Prosecutor Tracey Yates said the alleged victim had to have a metal plate inserted in his leg after the fall at the Kaos Bar on Queen Street,Blackpool.

Anthony Whalley, 24, driving while disqualified and without insurance

A man got behind the wheel of his father’s car and drove off knowing he was banned from the road.

The police were alerted to Anthony Whalley when the vehicle activated an ANPR camera.

When he was arrested for driving whilst disqualified and without insurance, Whalley, 24, of Copse Road, Fleetwood, told officers that he had not told his father he had been banned from driving under the totting up of points on his licence system.

Whalley admitted the two charges when he appeared before magistrates who asked for pre sentence reports on Whalley.

Brooklyn Newton, 19, taking a car without consent, driving with no licence or insurance

A teenager took his step father’s car and crashed it into a farmer’s field.

Nineteen-year-old Brooklyn Newton, of Egerton Road, Blackpool, did not remember much about the crash on Mythop Road apart from the fact a wing mirror from the Ford Mondeo landed in his lap.

Newton admitted taking the car without the owner’s consent.Driving it alone with only a provisional licence and driving without insurance.

Magistrates gave him an 18 month community order during which he must complete 30 days rehabilitation and a drug abuse course.

He was fined £10 (and was banned from driving for a year.

Magistrates heard that Newton had a £20 a day cannabis habit.

He did not live with his mother and step father but went to their home and took the car keys from a hook on the wall.

He abandoned the car in the field and a witness alerted police.

Newton later turned up at his step father’s house to apologise for what he had done.

David Charnley, defending, said: “This young man has had a very difficult upbringing and now needs to find his own way in life.”

Jordan Atkins, 20, threatening behaviour

A 20-year-old Blackpool man rode his electric moped up and down the Promenade at 1am.

Jordan Atkins carried out what prosecutor Karl Gaffiney called “unpleasant tomfoolery” as he kept getting closer and closer to a couple having a walk.

Atkins of Bute Avenue, North Shore,admitted behaving in a threatening manner by riding the moped in an anti social manner.

He was fined and ordered to pay costs totalling £ £190.Chairman of the bench David Hearton told Atkins who is on a suspended jail term: “You are walking a very thin line unless you keep your nose clean in the future you will be leaving court in a prison van.”

William Bissett, 83, indecent assault

A former leader of the Boys’ Brigade in Lytham St Annes has made his first appearance at court charged with historical sex offences.

William Bissett, 83, of Rossendale Road, St Annes faces six allegations of indecently assaulting boys.

The offenced date back to 1984. Hugh Pond, defending, told the court: “My client denies each and every allegation.”

Mr Pond said that his client wished to have his trial heard by a jury. Bissett was bailed until he appears at the higher court on March 27.

Prosecutor Karl Gaffiney told the magistrates that the allegations dated back to a time Bissett was involved in Church activities and was leader of the Boys’ Brigade.