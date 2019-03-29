Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Friday, March 29, 2019

These are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Kristina Maher-Henry, 22, assault

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A woman spat at a policeman who acted heroically and held onto her coat to stop her falling off the flat roof she had climbed onto.

Kristina Maher-Henry, who was drunk on cider, also flung a partly frozen gammon joint at a male neighbour hitting him on the shoulder.

Maher-Henry, 22, of Crystal Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and the neighbour.

She was sentenced to eight weeks jail, suspended for 12 months, ordered to undertake six months alcohol rehabilitation treatment, told to pay compensation of £100 to the police officer and £50 to the neighbour and pay £85 costs with £115 victims’ surcharge by District Judge Jane Goodwin.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Maher-Henry went round to a male neighbour’s flat on March 4 at 9.30pm.

She was drunk and abusive and pulled the neighbour’s hair before throwing a gammon joint at him.

Police were called and an officer spotted her on a flat roof. Several times she was close to falling off and the PC climbed onto the roof and held onto her coat before helping firefighters get her down.

She was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where she shocked patients and staff with her abusive behaviour before she started spitting at the police officer who helped her on the roof.

In a report to the court, probation officer Lesley Whittaker, said Maher-Henry, a mother-of-one, had mental health problems and at one stage was drinking up to six litres of cider a day.

She was so drunk on the night of the offences she could not remember what happened.

READ MORE: Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Thursday, March 28, 2019



Graham Lanigan, 58, drink-driving

A rugby coach for Fylde’s under 16 players was caught driving while twice over the limit after police received a tip-off.

Graham Lanigan, 58, of Stanley Road, Lytham, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for three years, fined £600 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £60 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Lanigan was stopped on March 1, at 1.53pm, as he drove a Peugeot on Clark Road, Poulton, after police received information he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

A breath test showed 72 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Lanigan had a previous drink-drive conviction from 2016

Leisa Splaine, defending, said her client had been suffering from stress which was work related and saw his doctor for help.

Lanigan’s brother-in-law then became ill and was diagnosed with a brain haemorrhage.

The day of the offence he became more stressed after his credit card was hacked and he had to leave the office to deal with that.

He later impulsively drank some wine he had bought earlier that day and was on his way back to work when police stopped him.

Adam Radcliffe, 20, drug-driving

The smell of cannabis coming from a car in front was so strong a police officer could smell it coming through the air vents of his vehicle.

Adam Radcliffe, a 20-year-old apprentice, of Lytham Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to drug driving.

He was banned from the road for 12 months, fined £260 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a police officer driving along Bloomfield Road on December 17, at 9.45pm, could smell cannabis coming from Radcliffe’s Ford which was in front of him.

Radcliffe was stopped and admitted cannabis had been used in the car 30 minutes before.

A blood test showed seven units of cannabis in his body - two is the limit.

Robert Castle, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, was incredibly remorseful.

Scott Lee, 27, handling stolen goods and illegal posesssion of firearms

A Blackpool man has admitted handling stolen shotguns. Scott Lee, 27, was remanded in custody.

Lee gave his current address as Preston Prison where he is awaiting trial on other allegations.

Lee admitted handling two shotguns and cartridges stolen in a burglary in Blackpool.

He also admitted having the guns in his possession when forbidden by the terms of a five year disqualification order.

Pam Smith,prosecuting, said:”The guns and cartridges were stolen in a burglary.

“The guns were given to Lee who was supposed to dispose of them”

“When police saw him on another matter they went through his mobile phone and discovered pictures of him with the guns and the cartridges.”