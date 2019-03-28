Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Thursday, March 28, 2019

These are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Gabriel Isaic, 32, drink-driving

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A food industry worker was twice over the limit when he was stopped by the police. Gabriel Isaic, 32, of Gordon Road, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 18 months, fined £400 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £40 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police stopped Isaic on March 4, at 7.15pm, as he drove a Renault Megane on Copse Road, Fleetwood.

A breath test showed 72 microgrammes of alcohol in his body – 35 is the limit.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client drank five pints after work before driving the short distance home.

Thomas Lonsdale, 18, drug-driving

A teenager seen driving without lights and weaving about the road had been using cannabis. Thomas Lonsdale, 18, of Seabank Road, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to drug driving.

He was banned for 18 months, fined £200 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police stopped Lonsdale on December 8, at 6.30pm, as he drove a Vauxhall Corsa on Dock Street, Fleetwood.

There was a strong smell of cannabis in the car and Lonsdale was mumbling and had bloodshot eyes.

A blood test showed 6.3 units of cannabis in his body – 2 is the limit.

Paul Clare, 41, breach of suspended prison sentence

A father-of-11 who repeatedly breached court orders has avoided being sent to jail.

Paul Clare, unemployed, 41, of Knowle Avenue, Thornton, pleaded guilty to breaching a suspended prison sentence.

He was sentenced to a 16 weeks curfew to stay inside his address overnight and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Cheryl Crawford, prosecuting for the probation service, said Clare was originally given a community order for three offences of failing to ensure a child’s regular attendance at school.

Clare breached that order three times and was given another community order which he again breached on three occasions.

He was again put on a community order but when given an appointment for his induction on February 6 he failed to attend.

He also failed to attend a second induction appointment on February 12 and on February 19 did not go to a drug rehabilitation appointment.

Clare and his partner had had 11 children but their relationship broke down.

Christopher Harwood, 31, refusal to give a sample of blood, driving with no insurance, licence and without due care and attention

A driver reversed into a police car in a bid to escape being breath tested.

Then Christopher Harwood drove off only to crash his vehicle into the side of a house injuring his girl-friend.

Harwood, 31, of St Heliers Road, South Shore, ran off from the scene and hid in undergrowth as witnesses called police to the crash scene.

Harwood was arrested later but refused to give a blood test.

He admitted failing to provide the test,driving without a licence and without insurance and driving without due care and attention.

Sarah Perkins, prosecuting, said that Harwood had bought the car for £300 and driven it to Durham.

“He went to a Mc Donald’s drive thru near Spennymoor and staff thought he had been drinking and alerted police.” she said.

“Police found him parked up in a parking bay and put their vehicle across the rear of his Ford Focus.

“He wound up his windows and refused to talk to the officer and would not get out of the car.”

The prosecutor said Harwood reversed his car into the police car and drove off.

On a country lane Harwood’s car flipped over and crashed into the side of a house.

His girl friend suffered injuries which had to be treated in hospital and Harwood claimed he could not give a breath test because his chest hurt.

Harwood had two previous convictions for drunk driving and only had an out of date provisional driving licence.

Steven Duffy ,defending, said that his client had waited six months to find out what he was going to be charged with by Durham police.

Harwood was banned from the roads for five years and was given a 20 week jail term suspended for two years.

Benjamin O’Connor, 25, case withdrawn

Benjamin O’Connor, 25, of no fixed address who was accused of driving a BMW on Amounderness Way, Cleveleys, on Sunday, March 17, without insurance or an MOT has had the case against him withdrawn.