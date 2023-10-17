Police have stood down a manslaughter investigation into the death of a woman at a Blackpool bar.

Mary Percival collapsed 'immediately' after an altercation involving three men at Bar 19 in Queen Street at around 5.15pm on Sunday (October 15).

Lancashire Police said the 61-year-old was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later. Two men were arrested at the scene on suspicion of manslaughter and remained in custody on Monday.

But following a post-mortem examination yesterday afternoon, the force concluded that Mary’s death was not caused by the two men and there is no link between her death and the bar fight.

The pair, aged 55 and 41 and from Blackpool, have since been ‘de-arrested’ and are now under arrest on suspicion of affray in relation to the public order incident in the bar.

Det Ch Insp Tracey McMurdo, of Lancashire Police’s West Division, said: “Enquiries have been ongoing to establish if there was any connection between this ladies collapse and the disturbance in the bar, which occurred almost simultaneously.

"However a postmortem carried out today has concluded that the woman’s death is not suspicious and that there is no link between the two events.

“This is still a heartbreaking time for the woman’s family and friends and we send them our deepest condolences.

“Our enquiries are now continuing into the affray and we ask anybody with information or mobile phone footage showing the incident to get in touch.”

In relation to Mary’s death, Lancashire Police said a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.

Latest statement from Lancashire Police

A police spokesperson said: “A postmortem has concluded there are no suspicious circumstances following the death of a woman in Blackpool.

"We were called at around 5.15pm yesterday (Sunday, October 15) to reports of a disturbance at Bar 19 on Queen Street, Blackpool.

"We attended and found an altercation had broken out inside the premises. Immediately afterwards a 61-year-old woman collapsed and was taken to hospital, where she sadly died a short time later.

"Enquiries have been ongoing to establish if there is a link between the altercation and the woman’s collapse. However a postmortem carried out today (Monday, October 16th) has established that there is no connection between the two.

"The woman’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

"Two men – aged 55 and 41 and from Blackpool – were arrested at the scene on suspicion of manslaughter, but have since been de-arrested.

“Both are now under arrest on suspicion of affray in relation to the public order incident in the bar.”