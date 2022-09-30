Lancashire Police search for missing woman who disappeared from Blackpool Victoria Hospital
An urgent search is under way for a vulnerable Blackpool woman who disappeared from hospital.
By Matthew Calderbank
Friday, 30th September 2022, 8:06 am
Friday, 30th September 2022, 8:14 am
Jacqueline Barnes, 62, went missing from Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Thursday afternoon (September 29).
She is said to be vulnerable and police say they are growing increasingly worried for her welfare.
A police appeal has been circulated and people are urged to call 999 if they see Jacqueline.
She is described as 5ft 8ins, with a big build and red faded ginger hair.
She was last seen wearing a pink coat, black/brown pants, blue shoes and carrying a red handbag.
If you have seen Jacqueline or know where she might be, please call police on 999, quoting log 1119 of September 29.