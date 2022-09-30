Jacqueline Barnes, 62, went missing from Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Thursday afternoon (September 29).

She is said to be vulnerable and police say they are growing increasingly worried for her welfare.

A police appeal has been circulated and people are urged to call 999 if they see Jacqueline.

She is described as 5ft 8ins, with a big build and red faded ginger hair.

She was last seen wearing a pink coat, black/brown pants, blue shoes and carrying a red handbag.