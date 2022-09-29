CCTV appeal after iPhone 11 Pro Max ‘stolen’ from handbag before being used to make two payments via Apple Pay in Blackpool
An iPhone was allegedly stolen from a woman’s handbag before being used to make two payments in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 2:08 pm
Updated
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 2:08 pm
Police said the alleged theft occurred at Trilogy Nightclub in Talbot Road at approximately 2.30am on Saturday, July 20.
An iPhone 11 Pro Max was reportedly taken from the victim’s handbag.
The phone was then used at the Esso Garage in Yeadon Way to make two separate transactions.
On Thursday (September 29), police released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to.