News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

CCTV appeal after iPhone 11 Pro Max ‘stolen’ from handbag before being used to make two payments via Apple Pay in Blackpool

An iPhone was allegedly stolen from a woman’s handbag before being used to make two payments in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 2:08 pm
Updated Thursday, 29th September 2022, 2:08 pm

Police said the alleged theft occurred at Trilogy Nightclub in Talbot Road at approximately 2.30am on Saturday, July 20.

An iPhone 11 Pro Max was reportedly taken from the victim’s handbag.

The phone was then used at the Esso Garage in Yeadon Way to make two separate transactions.

Police want to trace this man in connection with a theft that occurred in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Read More

Read More
Man wanted by Lancashire Police after 14-year-old boy punched in head at Blackpo...

On Thursday (September 29), police released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to.

If you have any information, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log LC-20220730-0635.