Following news that Lancashire Fire & Rescue crews had been tending to a number of blazes on Luton Road on early Saturday morning, Lancashire Police have revealed that they are appealing for information and witnesses.

Two cars and a van were found alight on Lyddesdale Avenue and the nearby Luton Road in Thornton Cleveleys just after 7.30am on Saturday March 23. Four fire engines from Bispham, Blackpool and Fleetwood attended the incident, which involved three vehicles which were well alight when crews arrived.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used two hose reels, a hose reel jet, and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fires. Thankfully no one was injured and an investigation is now underway to establish the cause of the fires, with police appealing for any CCTV, video doorbell footage, dash cam footage, or witnesses who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time.