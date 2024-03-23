Blackpool blaze: 4 fire engines attend early morning incident in which 3 cars were set alight
Lancashire Fire & Rescue say that crews have been at the scene since early Saturday morning.
At 07:30 on the 23rd March 2024, four fire engines from Bispham, Blackpool and Fleetwood attended an incident on Luton Road, Blackpool.
The incident involved three cars which were well alight when crews arrived. Firefighters wore breathing apparatus, two hose reels, a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.
