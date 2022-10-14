Police want to speak to the man pictured on CCTV after an alleged assault on the Promenade during the annual air show on Sunday, August 14.

The victim said a man with a large tattoo on his stomach approached her in the Central Pier area of the Prom, where he assaulted her.

Officers are asking anyone who recognises the man or witnessed the incident to come forward.

A police spokesman said: “We want to trace him in connection with a sexual assault which happened on Blackpool Promenade during the Blackpool Air Show on Sunday, August 14.“A woman was in the Central Pier area of the Promenade when she was approached by the suspect who assaulted her.“The suspect had a large tattoo on his stomach.”