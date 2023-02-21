Ryan Bufton, 34, is wanted after failing to comply with his sex offender notification requirements.

Originally from the Blackburn area, Bufton is evading police and officers believe he might have travelled to the resort.

Lancashire Police have warned that he should not to be approached and any immediate sightings should be reported to 999.

Ryan Bufton, 34, is a convicted sex offender wanted by police.

He was jailed in 2017 after preying on a 15-year-old runaway who he plied with alcohol and took advantage of in a woodland area.

Bufton was arrested and pleaded guilty to sexual activity with a child aged under 16.

He also has previous convictions for sex offences dating back to his own teenage years.

At his sentencing, the judge described as a posing ‘serious danger’ to young girls and was handed a 40 month prison sentence with an extra three years on licence.

Description

Bufton, 34, is described as 5ft 9ins with a heavy build and has tattoos on his neck, arms and wrists.

He also has a one-inch scar on the back of his head and a birth mark on the right side of his neck.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 973 of February 17, 2023.