Lancashire Police continue search for missing Cleveleys man Derek Clayton

The case of a missing man who disappeared from Cleveleys seafront 10 months ago remains a mystery.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 5th Jul 2023, 12:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 13:00 BST

Derek Clayton, 71, was reported missing from his home in Poulton on Tuesday, October 4 and was last seen around South Promenade in Cleveleys, near Ellerbeck Road, that morning.

Lancashire Police mounted a number of searches for Derek and issued appeals to help find him, but his whereabouts remain unknown.

Appeals to help find Derek are still active and the force continues to encourage people to report sightings of the 71-year-old and any information that might help locate him.

He is described as around 5ft 6in tall with grey hair. He was last seen wearing a maroon jumper, black jacket, blue jeans and black leather shoes. He is also known to wear glasses.

If you have any information, please call 101, quoting log number 0211 of October 4, 2022. For immediate sightings, call 999.

Derek Clayton, 71, was last seen in the South Promenade area of Cleveleys, near Ellerbeck Road, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022Derek Clayton, 71, was last seen in the South Promenade area of Cleveleys, near Ellerbeck Road, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Derek Clayton was last seen on South Promenade in Cleveleys, near Ellerbeck Road, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022Derek Clayton was last seen on South Promenade in Cleveleys, near Ellerbeck Road, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022
