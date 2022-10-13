Derek Clayton, 71, has been missing since Tuesday, October 4 and was last seen in the South Promenade area of Cleveleys, near Ellerbeck Road.

Police are urgently asking people to check any CCTV, doorbell footage and dash cams for footage which may officers locate Derek.

He is described as around 5ft 6in tall with grey hair. He was last seen wearing a maroon jumper, black jacket, blue jeans and black leather shoes. Derek is also known to wear glasses.

Police are still searching for Derek Clayton, 71, who is missing from Poulton-le-Fylde

A police spokesman said: “We are urgently appealing for your help to find 71-year-old Derek Clayton who is missing from home in Poulton Le Fylde.

“We initially sent out an appeal on October 4, but unfortunately, Derek is still missing.

"As a result, we are once again appealing to you for any information that might help us find Derek.”