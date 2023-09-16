Lancashire Police confirm partial remains found in Kendal are those of Eddie Forrester

Lancashire Police have confirmed that partial remains found in Kendal are those of missing Blackpool man Eddie Forrester.

Edward, 55, who goes by Eddie, was last seen in Seafield Road, Blackpool, at 1.31pm on September 1 and was reported missing the following day.

Extensive enquiries involving specialist search teams, uniformed officers, detectives, search dogs and colleagues from Cumbria Police were launched at multiple locations.

On Wednesday, September 13, Lancashire Police were contacted by Cumbria Police after partial human remains were found in land off Ashes Lane, Staveley, Kendal.

Lancashire Police have today (Sept 16) confirmed a further update as part of their investigation into the disappearance of Edward Forrester.

In a statement published today (Saturday, September 16), Lancashire Police said: “Following further enquiries, we are now able to confirm the partial remains as those of Edward Forrester.

“A Home Office post-mortem has been conducted to establish a cause of death and at this time is inconclusive.

“Eddie’s family have been made aware of the development and they continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

"Further searches will continue in Cumbria in the coming days as part of our enquiries."

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, William Wilkinson, 65, of Seafield Road, Blackpool, was charged with Eddie’s murder earlier this month.

He has since appeared at Preston Crown Court where he was remanded to stand trial on March 4, 2024.

Detectives investigating Mr Forrester’s death are continuing to appeal for information, in particular the movements of a white van in the Kendal and Windermere areas of Cumbria between Sunday, September 3 and Monday, September 4.

Det Ch Insp Mark Haworth-Oates, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “This is a very sad and distressing update which has confirmed our worst fears Eddie has come to harm.

“Eddie’s family have been kept updated throughout our investigation and my thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time.

“Our search enquiries will continue in the coming days in Cumbria.

“We remain keen to trace the movements of a white Peugeot Boxer van, registration KX09 XPA, which was in Blackpool and Lytham St Annes on September 2 and in Cumbria, specifically Kendal and Windermere, on September 3 and 4.

“Any information, seemingly how small or irrelevant, could provide great assistance to our investigation.”