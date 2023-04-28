News you can trust since 1873
Lancashire Police appeal for help to find two teenagers who attacked a Blackpool dog walker in his sixties

Lancashire Police are asking for the public's help to find two teenagers who attacked a man while he walked his dogs in Blackpool.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 28th Apr 2023, 13:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 13:26 BST

The man, who is in his 60s, was walking his two dogs on the promenade, near to the Glitter Ball, at around 11.30pm on Saturday, April 1.

He was approached by the two suspects, both aged between 17 and 19, who were on black Ebikes. They demanded the victim’s phone and when he refused to hand it over, the suspects attacked him with a hammer.

After an altercation, the victim managed to escape.

Lancashire Police have launched an appeal following a Blackpool attempted robbery.Lancashire Police have launched an appeal following a Blackpool attempted robbery.
One of the suspects was a wearing a black puffer jacker which might have been North Face, black joggers, red socks, and black trainers. He had a balaclava over his face.

The second suspect was also dressed in a black puffer jacker, with black jogging bottoms, and a distinctive flame face covering.

He is thought to have suffered a leg injury during the incident, while the other suspect possibly suffered a significant facial injury – police believe he has not yet sought medical attention.

Anyone with information about who the suspects, please call 101 – quoting log 0007 of April 2, 2023 – or email [email protected]