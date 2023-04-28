Lancashire Police appeal for help to find two teenagers who attacked a Blackpool dog walker in his sixties

The man, who is in his 60s, was walking his two dogs on the promenade, near to the Glitter Ball, at around 11.30pm on Saturday, April 1.

He was approached by the two suspects, both aged between 17 and 19, who were on black Ebikes. They demanded the victim’s phone and when he refused to hand it over, the suspects attacked him with a hammer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After an altercation, the victim managed to escape.

Lancashire Police have launched an appeal following a Blackpool attempted robbery.

One of the suspects was a wearing a black puffer jacker which might have been North Face, black joggers, red socks, and black trainers. He had a balaclava over his face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second suspect was also dressed in a black puffer jacker, with black jogging bottoms, and a distinctive flame face covering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is thought to have suffered a leg injury during the incident, while the other suspect possibly suffered a significant facial injury – police believe he has not yet sought medical attention.