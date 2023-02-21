Police say the man, aged in his 50s, was attacked in Church Street at around 8.35pm on Sunday (February 19).

He suffered a serious head injury and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where his condition remains critical.

Lancashire Police say a number of people were in the area at the time and are asking for anyone with information to get in touch.

The force has not said whether anyone has been arrested at this stage.

A police spokesman said: “The incident happened at approximately 8.35pm on Sunday evening (February 19), with the victim – a man in his 50s – suffering a serious head injury.