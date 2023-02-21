News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Lancashire Police appeal after man seriously assaulted in Blackpool

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being assaulted in Blackpool.

By Matthew Calderbank
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 7:39am

Police say the man, aged in his 50s, was attacked in Church Street at around 8.35pm on Sunday (February 19).

He suffered a serious head injury and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where his condition remains critical.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancashire Police say a number of people were in the area at the time and are asking for anyone with information to get in touch.

The man, aged in his 50s, was attacked in Church Street, Blackpool at around 8.35pm on Sunday (February 19)
Most Popular

The force has not said whether anyone has been arrested at this stage.

Read More
Lancashire Police investigation under way after woman assaulted in Blackpool's K...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “The incident happened at approximately 8.35pm on Sunday evening (February 19), with the victim – a man in his 50s – suffering a serious head injury.

“There were several people in the area at the time and anyone who saw the incident or has dashcam footage from the area, is asked to contact 101 or email [email protected] – quoting log 1161 of February 19, 2023.”