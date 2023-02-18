Lancashire Police investigation under way after woman assaulted in Blackpool's Kingscoate Park
A woman was assaulted while waking through a park in Blackpool this week.
Police say the woman, aged in her 50s, was grabbed by a man while walking alone through Kingscoate Park at 11.50pm on Monday (February 13).
He reportedly tried to drag her into bushes but she managed to free herself and he ran off. The woman was left shaken but unharmed.
Lancashire Police said they are treating the incident “very seriously” and an investigation is under way.
Patrols have been stepped up in the area and officers have been knocking on doors asking whether anyone saw or heard anything suspicious.
No arrests have been made and the force has not provided a description of the man at this stage.
Police statement
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at around 11.50pm on Monday, February 13 to reports a woman had been assaulted in Kingscoate Park, Blackpool.
“It was reported the woman, aged in her 50s, had been walking through the park towards Nethway Avenue when she was approached by a man, who grabbed her arm.
"She pulled away and the man ran off. The woman was shaken but thankfully unharmed.
“We appreciate this will have caused concern in the area and we are taking it very seriously and an investigation has been launched.
"Enquiries are very much ongoing.
"In the meantime we will have increased patrols in the area for reassurance and anybody with concerns is welcome to speak to an officer.”
If you have information about this incident you can call 101, quoting log 1490 of February 13.