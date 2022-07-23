Lancashire Police "anxious" to trace man and a woman involved in an incident with a pram in Blackpool today

Lancashire Police say they are “anxious” to trace a man and woman involved in an incident with a child in a pram today.

Taking to their social media challenels this afternoon (July 23), Police asked for the public’s help in identifying the couple regarding an incident that happened at around 1pm in Blackpool.

Police received reports of a dispute between the couple near the Stanley Park area, which ended with the man rushing off with the pram.

Police are asking for help identifying a couple with a pram who were involved in a dispute this afternoon. Image: photo nic on Unsplash

Concerned for the safety of all involved, the police are asking for anyone with information, or the people themselves, to get in touch.

A spokeseperson for Lancashire Police said: “We need your help because we are anxious to trace a man and woman involved in an incident with a child in a pram, which happened near to the junction of Woodside Drive and East Park Drive, Blackpool, near to Stanley Park and the Zoo, at around 1pm this afternoon.

“There have been reports of a dispute between the man and woman involving the pram, with the man making off with the pram.

“We are concerned for the safety of all three people and would appeal to any member of the public or the individuals themselves to make contact.

“Were you in the area and saw an incident of this nature?