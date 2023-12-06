Officers from Wyre Neighbourhood and Response Police have taken to the streets of Poulton to help protect night time revellers.

Called Operation Night Guardian and funded by the Home Office’s GRIP innovation fund, the initiative involves both uniformed and specially trained plain-clothed patrols in busy town centres.

It aims to protect people by identifying those who may be displaying signs of concerning behaviour.

The operation also offers a range of practical measures used to help prevent and detect spiking offences with drink toppers and spiking test kits available in some licenced premises, which officers hope will further help to deter offences and raise the risk of offenders being caught.

Operation Night Guardian in Poulton proved a success.

A search dog was used throughout the Saturday evening operation to identify those carrying drugs within licensed premises, along with specialist licensing departments who were also in attendance to ensure compliance and the search dog helped officers make multiple arrests.

Sgt Dan Whitaker, from Lancashire’s Violence Reduction Network, said: “We have had lots of positive interactions with revellers, door supervisors and licensees who overwhelmingly support this initiative.

“We know many people visiting our licenced premises will be law abiding and just want to enjoy a good night out. However, for anyone intent on causing harm, the message us we are proactively targeting inappropriate behaviour and raising the risk of you being caught.”

