Schools and nurseries in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre that had Ofsted reports published in November and October

Throughout November and October, various schools and nurseries in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre were inspected by Ofsted.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 1st Dec 2023, 13:44 GMT

Of these one was a secondary school, three were primary schools, two were special schools and one was a nursery.

Schools and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.

If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools/nurseries are checked less frequently.

Take a look at the educational establishments below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement…

Report published Oct 11 following an inspection on June 27-28. Classed as 'inadequate'. Highlights: lessons are not usually disrupted by poor behaviour; personal development opportunities. Improvements needed: many pupils do not receive an acceptable standard of education; curriculum is not suitable ambitious; attendance is extremely poor and getting worse. Previous inspection: Requires improvement.

Report published Nov 2 following an inspection on Sept 28. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: caring and cheerful staff; carefully designed curriculum; SEND support. Improvements needed: embed the curriculum intent more securely; promote children's skills in managing their own feelings. Previous inspection: Good.

Report published Nov 9 following an inspection on Sept 13-15. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: pupils feel happy and safe; ambitious curriculum; pupils achieve well. Improvements needed: sometimes teachers do not make explicit links to prior learning; systems for identifying and supporting pupils who find reading more difficult do not address the precise gaps in knowledge. T. Previous inspection: Outstanding.

Report published Nov 17 following an inspection on Oct 17. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: children are happy and safe; support for SEND children is carefully considered; pupils achieve well. Improvements needed: focus curriculum planning more precisely, particularly outdoors; ensure that all children receive experiences that offer appropriate extension to their learning. Previous inspection: N/A.

Report published Nov 22 following an inspection on Oct 17-18. Classed as 'outstanding'. Highlights: organised and ambitious curriculum; oupils are very polite and care for each other; vast array of wider opportunities. Improvements needed: none. Previous inspection: Outstanding.

