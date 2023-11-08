Lancashire Constabulary have today condemned the actions of a former Lancashire police officer after he admitted a charge of attempted murder.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At approximately 11:30pm on Thursday 10 November last year officers from Greater Manchester Police responded to reports of an incident at a hotel on Brook Street in the city centre.

Emergency services attended the scene and found a woman in her 20’s who was unresponsive. She had sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Riley, 27, an off-duty Lancashire officer, was arrested and subsequently charged with attempted murder.

James Riley, 27, has been remanded in custody after he admitted to attempted murder

He admitted the offence when he appeared at Manchester Crown Court, on Tuesday 07 November.

Riley, of Jepps Avenue, will be sentenced on January 12.

Lancashire’s Deputy Chief Constable Sacha Hatchett said: “People will quite rightly be shocked and appalled to hear the detail of James Riley’s crime. It is utterly abhorrent that a police officer should act in this way.

“Riley’s behaviour clearly fell very far short of what we demand of our officers and staff, both on and off duty. The vast majority of our staff are honest, hard-working people who just want to serve their communities, but when our employees fall below the standards we and the public expect and erode the trust we depend upon to police effectively and with legitimacy we will always act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Riley was immediately suspended from duty and our Professional Standards Department immediately launched an investigation into his conduct, which ran alongside the criminal investigation conducted by Greater Manchester Police. The investigation by our Professional Standards Department, assisted by Greater Manchester Police, led to an accelerated misconduct hearing which took place on 30th January 2023 where James Riley was dismissed from the force without notice. He was added to the College of Policing barred list, which means he will no longer be eligible to be employed or appointed into policing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lancashire Constabulary is committed to tackling all forms of domestic abuse, safeguarding victims, and holding perpetrators of domestic abuse to account for their behaviour and crimes. It goes without saying that we will absolutely not tolerate any evidence of domestic abuse offending by any of our officers or staff and will hold them to account both criminally and through our internal misconduct processes. We hope that the prompt action taken by our Professional Standards Department in dismissing this officer swiftly, prior to the conclusion of the criminal investigation, shows our commitment to tackling any allegations of this type against a serving police officer.