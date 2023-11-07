A former Lancashire police officer from Preston has admitted the attempted murder of a woman.

James Riley, 28, pleaded guilty to trying to kill Ellie Moxham on November 10, 2022.

Riley, who served with Lancashire Constabulary, had previously denied the offence and faced trial at Manchester Crown Court next week. He changed his plea at a pre-trial review hearing on Tuesday (November 6).

He was further remanded in custody by Judge Patrick Field KC after he entered his plea via videolink from HMP Forest Bank in Salford.

Riley, from Jepps Avenue, will be sentenced on January 12. He was dismissed by his employers in January this year, it is understood.