Kerb crawler arrested after prowling Blackpool looking for prostitutes

On Monday a Bispham man received an out of court, Police resolution disposal for obtaining services of a prostitute. The male in question drove around areas of the resort searching for sex workers.A police spokesman said: “Lancashire Constabulary is committed to tackling harm and exploitation that is associated with prostitution and sex work.

"We will continue to support the sex worker outreach projects which aim is to provide sex workers in Blackpool a one to one support to help them overcome addiction, be protected against sexual violence, find safe and stable homes, and ultimately exit sex work altogether.“The Neighbourhood team at Blackpool will continue to monitor all vehicle activity in and around certain areas of Blackpool and any person found to be using Street sex workers will be dealt with robustly.”