Blackpool man pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and prostitution charges

Lewis Radcliffe,42, formerly of Norbreck Road and Albert Road, Blackpool appeared before District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

He gave his current address as Meltham Avenue, Withington Manchester.

The judge remanded Radcliffe also known as “Blue” in custody and ruled that the allegations he faces must be heard at Crown Court where he will next appear on March 16.

Blackpool Magistrates' court

The judge had been told by prosecutor Karl Gaffney that Radcliffe was also being investigated on an an allegation of rape .He has been charged in connection with two unrelated Blackpool women.

They involve forcing them into prostitution by using controlling behaviour and using alleged violence and threats.

This said by the Crown to involve posting intimate pictures of them online.