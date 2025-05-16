The jury in a murder trial of a Blackpool hotel owner will reconvene next week.

59-year-old Kevin Price was found naked in a pool of blood after being stabbed 56 times at the Garfield Hotel, Springfield Road, on November 10, 2024.

A friend of the late Kevin Price (pictured) has called him a 'gentle giant with a heart of gold'. | Blackpool Police

Officers attended the hotel following a concern for welfare call. Sadly, Mr Price was found dead inside one of its rooms.

A Home Office postmortem examination showed Kevin, who lived alone at the hotel, died as a result of stab wounds.

Adam Saunders, 50, of Regent Road Blackpool was charged with his murder.

Saunders, 50, admits stealing from Kevin - who he says lent him money in exchange for sexual favours - but denies murdering him.

The trial will continue on Monday morning.