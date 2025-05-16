Jury to reconvene next week for Blackpool owner Kevin Price murder trial as friend denies killing him
59-year-old Kevin Price was found naked in a pool of blood after being stabbed 56 times at the Garfield Hotel, Springfield Road, on November 10, 2024.
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Officers attended the hotel following a concern for welfare call. Sadly, Mr Price was found dead inside one of its rooms.
A Home Office postmortem examination showed Kevin, who lived alone at the hotel, died as a result of stab wounds.
Adam Saunders, 50, of Regent Road Blackpool was charged with his murder.
Saunders, 50, admits stealing from Kevin - who he says lent him money in exchange for sexual favours - but denies murdering him.
The trial will continue on Monday morning.