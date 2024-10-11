Jury in manslaughter trial of Blackpool fan Tony Johnson sent out to deliberate verdict at Preston Crown Court

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 11th Oct 2024, 15:56 GMT
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 16:50 GMT
The jury in the trial of a Burnley supporter accused of the manslaughter of Blackpool fan Tony Johnson is have been sent out to deliberate on the verdict.

The 55-year-old died from a head injury following an outbreak of post-match violence between Blackpool and Burnley supporters outside the Manchester pub in Blackpool on March 4 last year.

Tony Johnson with his partner who said she was "devastated" to have lost her "soul mate". Credit: Lancashire PoliceTony Johnson with his partner who said she was "devastated" to have lost her "soul mate". Credit: Lancashire Police
Tony Johnson with his partner who said she was "devastated" to have lost her "soul mate". Credit: Lancashire Police | Lancashire Police

Jake Balmforth, 34, of Tarvin Close, Burnley, was charged with manslaughter and pleaded not guilty ahead of his five-day trial which commenced at Preston Crown Court on Monday.

The Honorary Recorder of Preston, Judge Robert Altham, asked the jury to retire to consider its verdict, however, the jury have been sent home and told to resume deliberations on Monday.

A memorial service for Blackpool FC fan Tony Johnson took place outside the Bloomfield Road stadiumA memorial service for Blackpool FC fan Tony Johnson took place outside the Bloomfield Road stadium
A memorial service for Blackpool FC fan Tony Johnson took place outside the Bloomfield Road stadium

Tony Johnson was a popular figure in the Blackpool FC community and his funeral was attended by hundreds by hundreds of mourners who paid tributes to the “much loved dad, son, brother, uncle and Gramps and a beloved friend to many”.

His death sparked an outpouring of grief across Blackpool, with the club holding a memorial service outside Bloomfield Road, where he was described as a "a loyal and true Seasider”.

Updates to follow...

