A Japanese Akita which attacked three dogs in the Bispham area has avoided being put down.

The first attack occurred when Blue, 8, attacked a Tibetan Terrier after he escaped in Devonshire Road on September 26, 2019.

His owner, Bradley Speakes, received an official warning from the dog warden which stated Blue should be on a lead and muzzled in public.

The second incident occurred when Blue escaped from his home in Stronsay Place and attacked a Norfolk Terrier in July 2022.

The terrier – which was on a lead at the time of the attack – suffered serious injuries, leaving the owner with a £13,000 vets bill.

The third incident occurred when Blue, who was not wearing a muzzle, was left tied up outside a shop in Bispham.

Blue attacked a Shih Tzus puppy that was being walked on a lead, causing serious injuries which required a weeklong stay at the vets.

Speakes, 36, of Stronsay Place, Bispham, appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (August 30).

The prosecutor said: “The defendant does not seem to appreciate his dog's aggression towards other dogs and safely monitor his dog in public as the previous control order has been breached.”

Brett Chappell, defending, said “the penny has dropped” and Speakes now keeps Blue on a lead and muzzled.

“This court must decide whether or not to apply the ultimate sanction following what were vicious attacks,” he added.

“However, a canine expert says Blue is worthy of a last chance.

“Since the last incident there has been no other problem.”

Speakes admitted one offence of failing to comply with a control order for Blue.

He also successfully contested the death sentence application made at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

Magistrates imposed a strict court order which required Blue to be on a lead and muzzled at all times in public.

He must not be handled by anyone under the age of 16.

Blue must also be registered, microchipped, neutered and be made the subject of third party insurance by September 13