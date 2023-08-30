News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
‘Help us get Jack home’ - 13-year-old boy has heart attack on holiday
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

Japanese Akita avoids death sentence after 'viciously' attacking three dogs in Bispham

A Japanese Akita which attacked three dogs in the Bispham area has avoided being put down.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 30th Aug 2023, 16:42 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 16:44 BST

The first attack occurred when Blue, 8, attacked a Tibetan Terrier after he escaped in Devonshire Road on September 26, 2019.

His owner, Bradley Speakes, received an official warning from the dog warden which stated Blue should be on a lead and muzzled in public.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The second incident occurred when Blue escaped from his home in Stronsay Place and attacked a Norfolk Terrier in July 2022.

Most Popular
A Japanese Akita which attacked three dogs in the Bispham area avoided the death penaltyA Japanese Akita which attacked three dogs in the Bispham area avoided the death penalty
A Japanese Akita which attacked three dogs in the Bispham area avoided the death penalty

The terrier – which was on a lead at the time of the attack – suffered serious injuries, leaving the owner with a £13,000 vets bill.

The third incident occurred when Blue, who was not wearing a muzzle, was left tied up outside a shop in Bispham.

Blue attacked a Shih Tzus puppy that was being walked on a lead, causing serious injuries which required a weeklong stay at the vets.

Read More
Council worker caught drink driving
Hide Ad

Speakes, 36, of Stronsay Place, Bispham, appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (August 30).

Hide Ad

The prosecutor said: “The defendant does not seem to appreciate his dog's aggression towards other dogs and safely monitor his dog in public as the previous control order has been breached.”

Brett Chappell, defending, said “the penny has dropped” and Speakes now keeps Blue on a lead and muzzled.

“This court must decide whether or not to apply the ultimate sanction following what were vicious attacks,” he added.

Hide Ad

“However, a canine expert says Blue is worthy of a last chance.

“Since the last incident there has been no other problem.”

Speakes admitted one offence of failing to comply with a control order for Blue.

Hide Ad

He also successfully contested the death sentence application made at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

Magistrates imposed a strict court order which required Blue to be on a lead and muzzled at all times in public.

He must not be handled by anyone under the age of 16.

Blue must also be registered, microchipped, neutered and be made the subject of third party insurance by September 13

Speakes was ordered to pay £288 in fines and costs.