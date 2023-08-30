A council worker was caught drink driving after police pulled her over in Blackpool.

Bonita Corbett was over the limit when officers halted her car on the Promenade as she was returning home from a night out.

The 39-year-old, who works as a team leader for Lancashire County Council, was brought before Blackpool Magistrates on Tuesday (August 29).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corbett, of Ansdell Road, Blackpool, admitted drink driving and was ordered to pay a £730 fine. She was also banned from driving for 17 months.

Bonita Corbett, 39, of Ansdell Road, Blackpool was over the limit when officers halted her car on the Promenade

Trevor Colebourne, defending, said Corbett had been on a date but felt the need to leave the man's home.

She had been drinking but got into her car and began driving home before she was stopped by police.