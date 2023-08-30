Lancashire County Council worker caught drink driving on Blackpool Promenade
Bonita Corbett was over the limit when officers halted her car on the Promenade as she was returning home from a night out.
The 39-year-old, who works as a team leader for Lancashire County Council, was brought before Blackpool Magistrates on Tuesday (August 29).
Corbett, of Ansdell Road, Blackpool, admitted drink driving and was ordered to pay a £730 fine. She was also banned from driving for 17 months.
Trevor Colebourne, defending, said Corbett had been on a date but felt the need to leave the man's home.
She had been drinking but got into her car and began driving home before she was stopped by police.
Her lawyer told the court that police had no complaint about her speed and there had been no collision, but the 39-year-old failed a roadside breath test.