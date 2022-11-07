James Rowe: former AFC Fylde manager due to appear in court charged with sexual assault
The 39-year-old, who resigned as AFC Fylde’s manager in September, is set to appear before magistrates at Chesterfield Justice Centre charged with sexual assault.
James Rowe has been charged with one count of sexual assault on a woman in Chesterfield in November last year. Rowe was immediately suspended by the Spireites when the alleged offence was reported to the police and then he later left the club by ‘mutual consent.’ After leaving the Blues Rowe was appointed manager of National League North side AFC Fylde but resigned in September this year when he was charged by police.
Rowe was in charge of Chesterfield between November 2020 and February 2022. Before the Spireites he was manager at Gloucester City. Rowe’s playing days started with Charlton Athletic but he spent the majority of his career plying his trade in the lower leagues before moving into management. He retired aged 27 and attended the Johan Cruyff Institute in Amsterdam, where he earned a masters degree in coaching.