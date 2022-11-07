News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

James Rowe: former AFC Fylde manager due to appear in court charged with sexual assault

The 39-year-old, who resigned as AFC Fylde’s manager in September, is set to appear before magistrates at Chesterfield Justice Centre charged with sexual assault.

By Andy Moffatt
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Nov 2022, 12:18pm

James Rowe has been charged with one count of sexual assault on a woman in Chesterfield in November last year. Rowe was immediately suspended by the Spireites when the alleged offence was reported to the police and then he later left the club by ‘mutual consent.’ After leaving the Blues Rowe was appointed manager of National League North side AFC Fylde but resigned in September this year when he was charged by police.

Read More
10 nostalgic scenes of Tesco at Blackpool Clifton Road right back to when it fir...

Rowe was in charge of Chesterfield between November 2020 and February 2022. Before the Spireites he was manager at Gloucester City. Rowe’s playing days started with Charlton Athletic but he spent the majority of his career plying his trade in the lower leagues before moving into management. He retired aged 27 and attended the Johan Cruyff Institute in Amsterdam, where he earned a masters degree in coaching.

James Rowe the former AFC Fylde manager arrives at Chesterfield Magistrates court

Most Popular

James Rowe during his time as AFC Fylde manager