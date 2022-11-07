10 nostalgic scenes of Tesco at Blackpool Clifton Road right back to when it first opened in the 1990s
These scenes rewind to when Blackpool's ‘big’ Tesco first opened in the 90s.
By Claire Lark
6 hours ago
The Clifton Road supermarket led the way in our shopping habits with its enormous new store. It introduced parent and child spaces, sold clothes and it was during the 1990s that Tesco brought in it’s value range and late night opening. It was bright and super-modern but looking back at these pictures it’s clear to see how much things have changed.
