This was in 1993 at the Tesco checkouts

10 nostalgic scenes of Tesco at Blackpool Clifton Road right back to when it first opened in the 1990s

These scenes rewind to when Blackpool's ‘big’ Tesco first opened in the 90s.

By Claire Lark
6 hours ago

The Clifton Road supermarket led the way in our shopping habits with its enormous new store. It introduced parent and child spaces, sold clothes and it was during the 1990s that Tesco brought in it’s value range and late night opening. It was bright and super-modern but looking back at these pictures it’s clear to see how much things have changed.

1. Tesco 90s

The imposing and hugely familiar entrance to Tesco as it was in 1993

Photo: National World

2. Tesco 90s

Its not until we look back that we realise how much things have moved on. This was in 1993, the tills look so dated

Photo: National World

3. Tesco 90s

The new Tesco at Clifton Road takes shape in 1990

Photo: National World

4. Tesco 90s

The introduction of parent and child car parking spaces at Tesco was revolutionary in its day - this was 1994

Photo: National World

Tesco
