An investigation is under way after a dead dog was found dumped in a bin in Blackpool.

The upsetting discovery was made in a back alley between Chesterfield Road and Clevedon Road on Sunday, April 14.

The dog - a sandy-coloured whippet-type breed- was found wrapped in a black bin liner beneath bags of household rubbish.

Mark Mennell, who made the grim discovery at the back of his home, said the poor dog was “very skinny and full of fleas”.

Anyone with information about Lady is asked to call the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018 quoting reference 1251219.

Learning of the dog’s sad fate, local woman Kissaya Ridings, 24, made her way to the alley with a friend where the pair found the whippet bundled in a blanket on the ground.

They wrapped the pup in fresh blankets and drove 20 miles to an out-of-hours vets in Preston. The vets were shocked at the dog’s condition and reported their concerns to the RSPCA who are now investigating.

“It was heartbreaking,” said Kissaya. “I couldn’t stomach sitting at home down the road knowing that poor pup was thrown into an alleyway like rubbish. I wouldn’t have been able to sleep. It looked like it had been starved to death, it was so sad.”

Dog was microchipped say vets

The dog was microchipped and the vets were able to identify her as an 11-year-old called Lady. However, they were unable to trace her owner.

The RSPCA is now appealing to anyone with information on Lady to get in touch.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Kelly Nix, who is looking into the incident, said: “This poor dog’s body was emaciated, with all her rib bones visible - she was clearly in a very poor condition when she died and she was covered in fleas.

“She was microchipped, so we know her name is Lady and she was 11 years old. However, our enquiries have been unable to trace her last owner.

“We’re urging anyone who has any information which will help us to get in touch.”