Intruders blast through brick walls with angle grinder in bid to raid jewellers in Cleveleys

A jewellers in Cleveleys has been forced to shut today after an attempted burglary this morning (January 24).



Intruders attempted to force their way into Sherratt's Jewellers, at the town centre junction of Victoria Road West and Rossall Road, at 5.45am.

Sherratt's Jewellers at the junction of Victoria Road West and Rossall Road, Cleveleys was broken into at around 5.45am this morning (January 24). Pic: Google

The shop's owner, Stephen Sherratt, said would-be thieves used an angle grinder to blast through brick walls in their bid to gain entry.

But vibrations caused by the power tool cutting through a double brick wall had set off the shop's security alarm.

The intruders then fled, abandoning the angle grinder, as well as an extendable ladder and assorted equipment.

"They've tried to get in from the gym above the shop, but our security system has scared them off", said Mr Sherratt.

"We have very good security in place, due to the high-value goods on site, and it has detected the vibrations from the angle grinder cutting through the walls.

"They've made a real mess trying to cut through the double-brick walls and there's red dust and plaster everywhere.

"But luckily, that's all they've achieved. They've not managed to get into the shop and nothing's been taken."

Mr Sherratt has owned the jewellers at the crossroads for 37 years and said it is only the second time in nearly four decades of trading that the shop has been targeted by thieves.

He said the security system in place at the shop is "worth its weight in gold".

"We invest in the best security, we have to, it's the nature of our business", said Mr Sherratt.

"But it's worth every penny. Worth its weight in gold, you might say.

"We have pressure points all around the shop which sound the alarm when it detects movement.

"And we have the sensors that detect vibrations above a certain frequency, which is what alerted security this morning.

"So we are well prepared for these situations. It's just infuriating that we've had to close today to clean up the mess and have the walls fixed.

"But it's back to business as usual tomorrow."

A police spokesman said: "We were called at around 5.45am to the report of a break in at a jewellers on Victoria Road West, Cleveleys.

"Nothing was taken. It is under investigation."