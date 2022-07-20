The 7-mile chase got under way close to Squires Gate Industrial Park where officers signalled for the driver of a Range Rover to pull over at around 8.30pm.

But the driver sped off and led police on a dramatic chase along Common Edge Road and Queensway towards Lytham town centre.

The Range Rover, described as a dark green colour, was suspected to have been stolen and was seen hurtling through built-up areas as it tried to evade police – reaching speeds of up to 70mph in one 30mph zone.

The BMW was stopped by police in Preston Road, Lytham after it led officers on a high-speed chase last night. Pic credit: Paul Rigby

The police helicopter was also mobilised to help pursue the car as it sped recklessly through the streets of St Annes and Lytham.

It was pursued along Church Road, past Lowther Gardens, through Market Square and down Clifton Street and Warton Street before it was brought to a ‘tactical stop’ in Preston Road near Lytham Quays.

Two men, aged 25 and 26, were arrested at the scene, but another, aged 24, tried to flee on foot. He was later arrested and taken into custody.

All three are from Walsall and remain in custody this morning (Tuesday, July 20).

Police say the arrests followed reports of one theft and several attempted thefts of Range Rovers across the west of the county on Tuesday night (July 19), specifically in the Fylde area.

A police spokesman said: “Patrols on duty in the area at around 8.40pm signalled for a Range Rover to stop close to Squires Gate Industrial Estate in Blackpool, however the driver made off.

“The vehicle was followed towards Lytham driving at speeds of up to 70mph in a 30mph zone, as well as driving down the wrong side of a dual carriageway.

“The car was eventually brought to a tactical stop on Preston Road.

“Two men aged 25 and 26, from Walsall, were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.