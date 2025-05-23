A woman who helped a Blackpool murdererer sell his victim’s clothes has been jailed.

Helen Kenyon, who is in her late 30s, helped Adam Saunders, 51, sell Blackpool hotelier Kevin Price’s belongings after the latter killed him in a ferocious knife attack.

The face of evil - police release image of Blackpool murderer Adam Saunders, 51, who has been found guilty today of the murder of Blackpool hotel owner Kevin Price. | Lancashire Police

Drug addict Saunders was convicted on Thursday of the 59-year-old’s murder and was sentenced to life and ordered to serve a minimum of 32 years.

Saunders left Kevin Price, 59, in a pool of blood after stabbing him 56 times at the Garfield Hotel, Springfield Road, in November 2024.

In early November 2024, on a Thursday evening, Kevin Price was last seen alive on CCTV returning to his home at The Garfield Hotel from a neighbouring property.

Saunders later entered Kevin’s home, brutally killing him.

Saunders had previously stolen from Mr Price and had gone back to the hotel on November 7 on the pretext of keeping him company.

Owner of the former Garfield Hotel Kevin Price was brutally murdered by Adam Saunders | nw

Adam Saunders has been found guilty of the murder of Kevin Price, 59, (pictured) who was found naked in a pool of blood after being stabbed 56 times at the Garfield Hotel, Springfield Road, in November 2024. | S

Preston Crown Court also heard how Kenyon, of Cheltenham Road, who was also a drug addict, helped him sell the victim’s belongings.

Mr Justice Martin Spencer said: “You said that you were homeless and would use Helen’s at Cheltenham Road now and again. Yours was, you said, not a romantic relationship but a drugs relationship.

“You said that sometimes you could be spending as much as £100 a day on drugs, when feeling low. Your habit was made more expensive because you were, you said, partly financing Helen’s as well and you serviced it by shoplifting and doing occasional work for the dealers, as well as stealing from Kevin Price.

“I have no doubt that, as a drug addict, you were in constant need of money to feed your habit.”

Kenyon was jailed for her part at Preston Crown Court earlier today and received six months.