You were a lovely man and you will be missed - tributes pour in for murdered Blackpool hotelier Kevin Price

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 23rd May 2025, 15:16 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 15:17 BST

Tributes have poured in for Blackpool hotelier Kevin Price who was brutally stabbed to death.

Drug addict Adam Saunders who was convicted of his murder earlier this week was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 32 years.

Adam Saunders has been found guilty of the murder of Kevin Price, 59, (pictured) who was found naked in a pool of blood after being stabbed 56 times at the Garfield Hotel, Springfield Road, in November 2024.Adam Saunders has been found guilty of the murder of Kevin Price, 59, (pictured) who was found naked in a pool of blood after being stabbed 56 times at the Garfield Hotel, Springfield Road, in November 2024.
Adam Saunders has been found guilty of the murder of Kevin Price, 59, (pictured) who was found naked in a pool of blood after being stabbed 56 times at the Garfield Hotel, Springfield Road, in November 2024. | S

Saunders, 51, left Kevin Price, 59, in a pool of blood after stabbing him 56 times at the Garfield Hotel, Springfield Road, in November 2024, returning to steal items and fraudulently use his bank card in the days that followed.

Many members of the public were quick to pay tribute to his kind character.

Here are some of their tributes:

He was the most beautiful man with the biggest heart .Sleep tight you handsome soul.

Kevin was always there for a chat and was one of the most kindest person you could ever know. So sad for his family. He didn't deserve this.

Rip Kevin he was a lovely guy.

Rip Kevin, you were a lovely man and you will be missed.

Rest in peace Kevin . Lovely man . With a heart of gold.

It's not the same not being able to see you or talk you R.I.P Kevin.

R.i.p Kevin gone but never forgotten sorry this happened to u love to the family.

