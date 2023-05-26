Four people were attacked with baseball bats by two men who had covers over their faces at approximately 11.50am on Wednesday (May 24).

The group of men then reportedly chased after a vehicle in Poulton Street, making threats to the driver before running off.

Two men were arrested following the incident, but later bailed with conditions.

A group of men were attacked with baseball bats in Fleetwood (Credit: Google)

Police on Friday (May 26) urged anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after public disorder in the Lord Street and Poulton Street area of Fleetwood this week.

“Did you witness the incident? Were you driving in the area and have dashcam footage?

“Anyone with information, please call 101 – quoting log 0645 of May 24.”