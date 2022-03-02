Greggs employee injured after man armed with knife vaults over counter before demanding money in Blackpool

The incident occurred at the Greggs bakery in Adelaide Street West at around 7am on Wednesday (March 2).

A man vaulted over a counter before picking up a knife and demanding money.

A staff member wrestled the knife from the offender, causing them to injure their hand.

Do you know this man? Police want to trace him after a robbery at a Greggs bakery in Blackpool.

The offender left on foot empty-handed.

The suspect was wearing a black tracksuit, black trainers with white soles, black gloves and a blue bandana covering the lower part of his face.

They were also carrying a drawstring bag with what appeared to be a yellow writing/motif printed on it.

Anyone who has any information or recognises the man in the CCTV image can contact the police by calling 101, quoting log number 0200 of March 2.

For immediate sightings, call 999

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.