Fugitive found with meat cleaver in his rucksack when arrested in resort

When his rucksack was searched police found a meat cleaver, Blackpool Magistrates heard.

The court was told that he kept the cleaver to chop up wood and opens cans of food.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

Jason McClure, 48, of no fixed address, admitted possessing a bladed article in public .

He also admitted an offence in Chester when he was fouund in the possession of a scalpel .

He had failed to turn up for sentencing after being granted bail, and went on the run, the court was told.

Adam Whittaker, defending, said: “It may not sound very nice but he kept the scalpel to tend his nails as he lives rough.

"He had the cleaver to cut up wood and open cans."