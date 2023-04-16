Fourth person charged with murder after Blackpool man dies following aggravated burglary

Police were called around 6.50pm on Monday (April 10) to a report of an aggravated burglary at an address in Scorton Avenue in the resort. It was reported a group of men had entered a flat and assaulted a man before making off from the scene.

Officers attended and spoke with the victim, John Hutchinson, 44, from Blackpool.

Later the same day Mr Hutchinson suffered a suspected cardiac arrest. He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment but later died.

John Hutchison died in hospital following the incident on April 10.

Following a Home Office post-mortem, it was established he had died from internal injuries after the earlier assault and in total, seven people have now been arrested as part of the investigation.

The latest charge is of David Bond, 33, of Oaklands Avenue, Netherton, Liverpool. He is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 17.

Police have previously charged Daniel Cunningham, 33, of Tarnbrook Drive in Blackpool, Lee Clarke, 33, of Greenall Court in Prescot, Merseyside and Darren McCabe, 47, of Warwick Road, Blackpool, with murder, and all three appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, April 15.

The other three people arrested – a 34-year-old man from Blackpool, a 36-year-old man from Liverpool and a 34-year-old woman from Blackpool – have all been released under investigation.

Police information appeal

Police are continuing to urge anyone with information about the attack to come forward, and are particularly interested in a grey Ford Fiesta car, registration SG18 BGU.

Officers believe this vehicle travelled to Blackpool from the Merseyside area on April 10. It is now in possession of police but anyone who saw this vehicle on April 10 is asked to come forward.

Det Ch Insp Andy Fallows, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “This investigation is moving quickly and we have now charged a fourth person with murder.

“We are working tirelessly to get answers for Mr Hutchinson’s loved ones and continue to ask anybody with information to come forward.

“If you were in the Scorton Avenue area around the time of the assault you may have seen someone in the area acting suspiciously. You might have dashcam or doorbell footage that shows something suspicious in the area. Or perhaps you know who is responsible. Whatever you know, please tell us.

“As always our thoughts remain with Mr Hutchinson’s family and we continue to send them our deepest condolences.”