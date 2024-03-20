Four teenage boys charged after leading police on chase in stolen car through Poulton and Cleveleys
Police were called shortly after midnight after a Vauxhall Insignia was from a driveway in Poulton on Monday.
Officers spotted the vehicle and signalled for it to stop at around 1am.
The driver of the vehicle did not stop and instead sped up, driving through red lights as officers perused it.
The car was later brought to a stop in Cleveleys and four teenagers were arrested and later charged.
A 13-year-old boy was charged with dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and failing to stop.
He was remanded to appear at Blackpool Youth Court on Tuesday.
Three other boys, aged 15, 14 and 13, were charged with aggravated vehicle taking (being carried on) and dangerous driving.
They will appear before Preston Youth Court on April 11.