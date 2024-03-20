Four teenage boys charged after leading police on chase in stolen car through Poulton and Cleveleys

The driver of the stolen vehicle sped through red lights as officers perused it.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 20th Mar 2024, 17:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police were called shortly after midnight after a Vauxhall Insignia was from a driveway in Poulton on Monday.

Officers spotted the vehicle and signalled for it to stop at around 1am.

Four teenagers were charged following a police pursuit in LancashireFour teenagers were charged following a police pursuit in Lancashire
Four teenagers were charged following a police pursuit in Lancashire
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and instead sped up, driving through red lights as officers perused it.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

The car was later brought to a stop in Cleveleys and four teenagers were arrested and later charged.

A 13-year-old boy was charged with dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and failing to stop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was remanded to appear at Blackpool Youth Court on Tuesday.

Three other boys, aged 15, 14 and 13, were charged with aggravated vehicle taking (being carried on) and dangerous driving.

They will appear before Preston Youth Court on April 11.

Related topics:DrivingCleveleysInsuranceLancashire PolicePolicePoulton