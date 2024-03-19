Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called shortly after midnight after a Vauxhall Insignia was from a driveway in Poulton on Monday.

Officers spotted the vehicle and signalled for it to stop at around 1am.

A boy was arrested for dangerous driving following a police chase in Poulton and Cleveleys

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and instead sped up, driving through red lights as officers perused it.

The car was later brought to a stop in Cleveleys.

Three teenagers, aged 15, 13 and 14, were arrested on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.