Boy, 13, arrested for dangerous driving after leading police on chase in stolen car in Poulton and Cleveleys
Police were called shortly after midnight after a Vauxhall Insignia was from a driveway in Poulton on Monday.
Officers spotted the vehicle and signalled for it to stop at around 1am.
The driver of the vehicle did not stop and instead sped up, driving through red lights as officers perused it.
The car was later brought to a stop in Cleveleys.
Three teenagers, aged 15, 13 and 14, were arrested on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.
A fourth boy, 13, was arrested on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and on suspicion of dangerous driving.