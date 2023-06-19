Four people have adverse reaction after taking heroin in Blackpool, prompting police investigation
Emergency services were called to several separate incidents in Blackpool between 11.03am and 12.48pm on Saturday (June 17).
Four people had an adverse reaction within a short time of one another after taking heroin.
Officers said they had not yet established whether the four incidents were linked, but warned heroin users in the resort to be vigilant.
Det Insp Kirsty Wyatt of Blackpool CID, said: “We are currently investigating the source of the heroin and working closely with partners in Health.
“We would advise anyone to avoid taking illegal drugs.
“However, if anyone has taken heroin and starts to feel unwell, or experience an unusual reaction, please seek medical help immediately.”
The force added users should not inject heroin when alone, so there is assistance should they suffer an adverse reaction and require medical attention.