Emergency services were called to several separate incidents in Blackpool between 11.03am and 12.48pm on Saturday (June 17).

Four people had an adverse reaction within a short time of one another after taking heroin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers said they had not yet established whether the four incidents were linked, but warned heroin users in the resort to be vigilant.

Heroin users in Blackpool have been urged to remain vigilant after four people suffered adverse reactions

Det Insp Kirsty Wyatt of Blackpool CID, said: “We are currently investigating the source of the heroin and working closely with partners in Health.

“We would advise anyone to avoid taking illegal drugs.

“However, if anyone has taken heroin and starts to feel unwell, or experience an unusual reaction, please seek medical help immediately.”