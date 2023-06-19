News you can trust since 1873
Four people have adverse reaction after taking heroin in Blackpool, prompting police investigation

By Sean Gleaves
Published 19th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 14:08 BST

Emergency services were called to several separate incidents in Blackpool between 11.03am and 12.48pm on Saturday (June 17).

Officers said they had not yet established whether the four incidents were linked, but warned heroin users in the resort to be vigilant.

Det Insp Kirsty Wyatt of Blackpool CID, said: “We are currently investigating the source of the heroin and working closely with partners in Health.

“We would advise anyone to avoid taking illegal drugs.

“However, if anyone has taken heroin and starts to feel unwell, or experience an unusual reaction, please seek medical help immediately.”

The force added users should not inject heroin when alone, so there is assistance should they suffer an adverse reaction and require medical attention.