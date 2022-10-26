Apprentice tattooist Ethan Linton, 18, told officers he only carried the lock knife so he could practice his ‘artistic skills’ by slicing up fake skin.

The blade – which is illegal to carry in public without good reason – was discovered inside a bag when police stopped a car in which the Fleetwood teenager was a passenger.

The car was pulled over after officers detected that the vehicle was uninsured.

The lock knife was discovered by police in Ethan Linton’s bag after the car in which he was a passenger was pulled up because it had no insurance

Linton, of London Street, Fleetwood admitted possessing the knife and a quantity of cannabis when he appeared before Blackpool Magistrates today (Wednesday, October 26).

His lawyer, Martin Hillson, told the court that Linton used the knife in connection with his work and needed to carry it so he could cut up fake skin.

He said his client was currently unemployed, but the teenager hoped to soon restart his tattoo career.

He was handed a one year community punishment with 25 rehabilitation days and must also complete 100 hours unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £180 costs.