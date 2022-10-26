Fleetwood teenager caught carrying knife told police he used blade to cut up ‘fake skin’
A teenager who was caught with a knife and arrested told police he used the blade to ‘cut up fake skin’.
Apprentice tattooist Ethan Linton, 18, told officers he only carried the lock knife so he could practice his ‘artistic skills’ by slicing up fake skin.
The blade – which is illegal to carry in public without good reason – was discovered inside a bag when police stopped a car in which the Fleetwood teenager was a passenger.
The car was pulled over after officers detected that the vehicle was uninsured.
Linton, of London Street, Fleetwood admitted possessing the knife and a quantity of cannabis when he appeared before Blackpool Magistrates today (Wednesday, October 26).
His lawyer, Martin Hillson, told the court that Linton used the knife in connection with his work and needed to carry it so he could cut up fake skin.
He said his client was currently unemployed, but the teenager hoped to soon restart his tattoo career.