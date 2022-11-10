The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, lashed out at the shopper inside Houndshill in the town centre on Saturday, November 5.

The youth, from Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to all charges when he appeared at Blackpool Youth Court this morning (Thursday, November 10).

CCTV evidence showed him pulling the weapon from its sheath and slashing a man’s arm in an unprovoked attack.

The victim, a visitor from Wolverhampton, was wounded and taken to hospital for treatment.

The teenager was on bail at the time after he was previously arrested on suspicion of possession and supply of Class A drugs and possession of weapons.

Appearing in a secure dock at Youth Court, the youth admitted affray, causing grievous bodily harm and having a weapon in public.

The court ordered a pre-sentence report on the youth who will be sentenced on Thursday, December 22.