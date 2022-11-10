News you can trust since 1873
Fleetwood teenager admits carrying out machete attack in Blackpool's Houndshill Shopping Centre

A teenager has admitted attacking a complete stranger with a machete at a busy Blackpool shopping centre.

By Matthew Calderbank
44 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Nov 2022, 12:04pm

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, lashed out at the shopper inside Houndshill in the town centre on Saturday, November 5.

The youth, from Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to all charges when he appeared at Blackpool Youth Court this morning (Thursday, November 10).

CCTV evidence showed him pulling the weapon from its sheath and slashing a man’s arm in an unprovoked attack.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

The victim, a visitor from Wolverhampton, was wounded and taken to hospital for treatment.

The teenager was on bail at the time after he was previously arrested on suspicion of possession and supply of Class A drugs and possession of weapons.

Appearing in a secure dock at Youth Court, the youth admitted affray, causing grievous bodily harm and having a weapon in public.

The court ordered a pre-sentence report on the youth who will be sentenced on Thursday, December 22.

A second youth, aged 16, was also arrested in connection with the attack but was released under investigation.