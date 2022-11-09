‘High-risk’ Blackpool sex offender wanted by Lancashire Police for breaching court regulations
A “high-risk” sex offender from Blackpool is wanted by police for breaching his court regulations.
Darren Wright has not registered a new home address which is in breach of his sex offender notification requirements.
The 39-year-old is now wanted on recall to prison, having been convicted of rape in February 2009.
Wright is described as 6ft 2ins tall, of very slim build, with short ginger hair.
He has links in the Blackpool area.
Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101.