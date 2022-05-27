Armed response units were called to Westhead Walk - a cul-de-sac off Hatfield Avenue – after shots were fired at around 10.40pm on Sunday (May 22).
Witnesses who heard shots being fired reported seeing a silver-coloured car make off from the scene.
Roads around the estate were blocked off and the police helicopter was mobilised as a hunt for the gunman got underway.
Neighbours reported hearing multiple shots fired but police say no injuries have been reported.
A 46-year-old man from Fleetwood was arrested a short time later on suspicion of possession of firearm offences.
Today (Friday, May 27), Lancashire Police confirmed the suspect – Stewart Garrett, 46, of Radcliffe Road, Fleetwood – has now been charged.
He has been charged with the following offences – attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid/gas and possession of a controlled drug of Class B.
He appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday, May 26).
A 17-year-old boy from Fleetwood was also arrested yesterday on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent and is in custody.
Detectives say they are also seeking to identify a man who was witnessed at the scene on Sunday with blood around his wrist.
They believe this man might have been injured during the incident and could be a witness to what happened.
Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson said: “This is a fast moving investigation and while we have already made some arrests and charged a man, we continue to appeal for information.
“Furthermore, we believe a man was seen at the time of the incident with a wrist injury – was this you? If so please contact police immediately.”
A third man, aged 50 and from Fleetwood, was earlier arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms offences and violent disorder. He has now been released on police bail.
And a fourth man, aged 60 and from Fleetwood, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit violent disorder and pervert the course of justice. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.
A fifth man, aged 24, also from Fleetwood, was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent and released no further action.