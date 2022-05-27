Armed response units were called to Westhead Walk - a cul-de-sac off Hatfield Avenue – after shots were fired at around 10.40pm on Sunday (May 22).

Witnesses who heard shots being fired reported seeing a silver-coloured car make off from the scene.

Roads around the estate were blocked off and the police helicopter was mobilised as a hunt for the gunman got underway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police at the scene in Westhead Walk, Fleetwood after a gunman opened fire in the cul-de-sac on Sunday night (May 22)

Neighbours reported hearing multiple shots fired but police say no injuries have been reported.

A 46-year-old man from Fleetwood was arrested a short time later on suspicion of possession of firearm offences.

Today (Friday, May 27), Lancashire Police confirmed the suspect – Stewart Garrett, 46, of Radcliffe Road, Fleetwood – has now been charged.

He has been charged with the following offences – attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid/gas and possession of a controlled drug of Class B.

He appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday, May 26).

A 17-year-old boy from Fleetwood was also arrested yesterday on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent and is in custody.

Detectives say they are also seeking to identify a man who was witnessed at the scene on Sunday with blood around his wrist.

They believe this man might have been injured during the incident and could be a witness to what happened.

Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson said: “This is a fast moving investigation and while we have already made some arrests and charged a man, we continue to appeal for information.

“Furthermore, we believe a man was seen at the time of the incident with a wrist injury – was this you? If so please contact police immediately.”

A third man, aged 50 and from Fleetwood, was earlier arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms offences and violent disorder. He has now been released on police bail.

And a fourth man, aged 60 and from Fleetwood, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit violent disorder and pervert the course of justice. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

A fifth man, aged 24, also from Fleetwood, was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent and released no further action.