News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
48 minutes ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
1 hour ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list
2 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
1 day ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
1 day ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke

Fleetwood man dies after collapsing in the street

A man sadly died after collapsing in a street in Fleetwood.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 27th Mar 2023, 10:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 10:23 BST

The man, aged in his 40s, collapsed in Bold Street at around 4.25pm on Thursday (March 23).

Police cordoned off the road while ambulance crews attended and an air ambulance landed nearby at The Mount.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was sadly later pronounced dead at hospital, police have confirmed.

The man, aged in his 40s, collapsed in Bold Street at around 4.25pm on Thursday (March 23). He was later pronounced dead at hospital
The man, aged in his 40s, collapsed in Bold Street at around 4.25pm on Thursday (March 23). He was later pronounced dead at hospital
The man, aged in his 40s, collapsed in Bold Street at around 4.25pm on Thursday (March 23). He was later pronounced dead at hospital
Most Popular

The cause has not been confirmed at this stage but Lancashire Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Read More
Blackpool singer Linda Nolan confirms cancer has spread to her brain in devastat...
Hide Ad

A spokesman for the force said: “We were called at about 4pm on Thursday by the ambulance service to a report a man had collapsed on Bold Street in Fleetwood.

Hide Ad

"He was sadly later pronounced dead. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be sent to HM Coroner.”