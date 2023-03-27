The man, aged in his 40s, collapsed in Bold Street at around 4.25pm on Thursday (March 23).

Police cordoned off the road while ambulance crews attended and an air ambulance landed nearby at The Mount.

He was sadly later pronounced dead at hospital, police have confirmed.

The cause has not been confirmed at this stage but Lancashire Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman for the force said: “We were called at about 4pm on Thursday by the ambulance service to a report a man had collapsed on Bold Street in Fleetwood.

