News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
22 minutes ago Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer publishes tax details
1 hour ago Frankie Boyle’s New World Order axed after six seasons
3 hours ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
3 hours ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
6 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices

Man taken to hospital after ‘collapsing’ on Bold Street in Fleetwood

An air ambulance landed in Fleetwood as police cordoned off a road following reports a man had collapsed.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 17:35 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 17:46 GMT

Residents spotted an air ambulance landing near The Mount at around 4.25pm on Thursday (March 23).

Eyewitnesses also reported Bold Street had been cordoned off by police as ambulance crews attended the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancashire Police later confirmed they had been called to reports a man had collapsed in the street.

A man was taken to hospital after "collapsing" on Bold Street in Fleetwood (Credit: Colin Ford)
A man was taken to hospital after "collapsing" on Bold Street in Fleetwood (Credit: Colin Ford)
A man was taken to hospital after "collapsing" on Bold Street in Fleetwood (Credit: Colin Ford)
Most Popular

“He’s gone to hospital,” a spokesman for the force added.

North West Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.

Lancashire PoliceFleetwoodResidents