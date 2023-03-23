Man taken to hospital after ‘collapsing’ on Bold Street in Fleetwood
An air ambulance landed in Fleetwood as police cordoned off a road following reports a man had collapsed.
Residents spotted an air ambulance landing near The Mount at around 4.25pm on Thursday (March 23).
Eyewitnesses also reported Bold Street had been cordoned off by police as ambulance crews attended the incident.
Lancashire Police later confirmed they had been called to reports a man had collapsed in the street.
“He’s gone to hospital,” a spokesman for the force added.
North West Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.