Fleetwood man charged with drugs and weapon offences after being arrested in early morning raid

Five men were arrested during a series of early-morning raids at addresses in Fleetwood, Stockport, Sale and Carrington on Tuesday (March 1).

Two men were later charged following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

Stephen Sumner, 37, of Poulton Road, Fleetwood, was charged with Conspiracy to Supply a Class A drug and possession of an offensive weapon.

Nicholas Waine, 35, of Norwood Avenue, Stockport, was charged with Conspiracy to Supply a Class A drug.

Both men were remanded in custody after appearing at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning (March 2).

They are next due to appear at Preston Crown Court on April 5.

Insp Martin Wyatt, of Fleetwood Police, said: "We remain committed to tackling and disrupting drug-dealing activity and protecting vulnerable members of society.

"I would encourage anyone concerned about criminal activity in their area to contact the police, knowing that we will act on that information and take the appropriate action.”

A 29-year-old man from Sale and a 38-year-old man from Sale arrested on suspicion of drug offences were released under investigation while enquiries continued.

A 44-year-old man from Blackpool was previously charged with drug offences.

Simon Shaw, 41, formerly of Normoss Avenue, Blackpool, was accused of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

Anyone with concerns about drug dealing or any other criminal activity in their area can contact the police by calling 101.

In an emergency, call 999.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.