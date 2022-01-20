Fleetwood man arrested after suspected arson attack in Thornton bailed
A Fleetwood man who was arrested following a suspected arson attack in Thornton has been released on bail.
A 37-year-old man from Fleetwood was arrested on suspicion of assault (GBH), criminal damage and arson endangering life on Tuesday morning (January 18).
He was taken into custody after police raided homes in Poulton Road and Chatsworth Avenue in Fleetwood, as well as Allen Close in Cleveleys.
Officers today (January 20) confirmed the man was "bailed to February 14".
Police said the raids were in response to a number of incidents in the area, including a suspected arson attack at a home in Mill Close, Thornton, in November 2021.
No one was injured in the incident.
